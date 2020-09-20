Share This Article:

A suspected carjacker led Carlsbad Police and California Highway Patrol officers on a 110 mph chase and hit a guardrail before finally surrendering near San Ysidro late Saturday night.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Carlsbad Police Sgt. Scott Meritt told a videographer at the scene that an officer spotted the vehicle, which had been reported carjacked earlier, at Carlsbad Boulevard and Tamarack Street and tried to pull it over.

The suspect drove onto southbound Interstate 5 as Carlsbad Police and CHP officers began a pursuit.

The chased vehicle hit a guardrail at the I-5/I-8 interchange, got off the freeway and onto city streets several times, and finally came to a stop just before midnight near Dairy Mart Road.

Meritt said the suspect then surrendered without further incident.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

Carjacking Suspect Leads Carlsbad Police, CHP on 110 mph Chase on I-5 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: