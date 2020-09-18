Train Hits, Kills Pedestrian Near Trestles Beach

Share This Article:

A commuter train struck and killed a pedestrian near Trestles Beach Friday, authorities reported.

The rail fatality occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. just east of the mouth of San Mateo Creek in the San Onofre area, according to sheriff’s officials.

The victim died at the scene, Deputy C. Campbell said.

It was not immediately clear why the unidentified pedestrian got onto the rails in the path of the Metrolink train.

–City News Service

