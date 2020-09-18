Harley Rider Injures Foot in Crash with Ford F-150 in Grantville

Share This Article:

A motorcycle rider fractured his left foot Thursday evening in a crash with a pickup truck in the Grantville area.

The crash was reported in the 4000 block of Camino Del Rio South about 7:15 p.m., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Witnesses told officers the man was speeding on his 2007 Harley-Davidson and passing vehicles in the two-way left turn lane prior to the crash, Heims said.

A preliminary investigation determined the motorcycle struck the left rear bed of a 2010 Ford F-150 broadside as its driver pulled the truck out of a private lot along the south curb of Camino Del Rio South, Heims said.

The 28-year-old motorcyclist was taken to a hospital. His name was not disclosed.

— City News Service

