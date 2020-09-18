Escondido Officers Arrest Man Passed Out in Car and Wearing Stolen Police Tactical Gear

Share This Article:

A 30-year-old suspect was behind bars Friday after he was found in Escondido with ammunition, a ballistic vest and other gear stolen from a law-enforcement officer in San Diego.

Dispatchers received a call around 1:10 a.m. Thursday from a person who reported a man passed out in a vehicle at the 7-Eleven on West Ninth Avenue near Centre City Parkway, Escondido Police Lt. Kevin Toth said.

The caller also told a dispatcher the man did not respond to attempts to wake him up and the caller believed the man was under the influence of drugs, Toth said.

Officers responded to the scene and found the man in a vehicle wearing a ballistic-style vest with loaded rifle magazines visible on the front passenger seat next to him, the lieutenant said. Officers were able to wake up the man and detain him without incident.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers found four rifle magazines fully loaded, 126 rounds of rifle and shotgun ammo, 392 grams of methamphetamine, 78 grams of heroin and stolen law enforcement gear, including a tactical vest, duty belt and handcuffs, Toth said.

Officers determined the gear was stolen from a law enforcement officer in San Diego on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Thomas Vann, was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on “numerous” drugs, weapons and stolen property charges, Toth said.

— City News Service

