`Sexually Violent Predator’ Proposed for Placement at Pauma Valley Home

A man convicted of sex crimes against children in Northern California could be released to a Pauma Valley home, officials said Tuesday, and a court hearing is slated next month to debate whether the proposed location is suitable.

Joshua Cooley, 40, is classified as a Sexually Violent Predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend.

According to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, Cooley was convicted in Humboldt County of sex crimes against underage girls.

Last week, the Department of State Hospitals recommended placing Cooley at 15077 Adams Drive, after attempts to find a suitable Humboldt County location were unsuccessful, according to the DA’s Office.

An Oct. 9 virtual hearing is scheduled in Humboldt County Superior Court and can be viewed online at https://www.humboldt.courts.ca.gov/.

Public comments may be heard by the court on Oct. 9, but members of the public may also submit public comments until Sept. 23 to sdsafe@sdsheriff.org, by calling 858-495-3619, or by mailing comments to SVP Release/SAFE Task Force, 9425 Chesapeake Drive, San Diego, CA 92123.

The comments will be forwarded to the Department of State Hospitals and Humboldt Superior Court prior to the court hearing.

