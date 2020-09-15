One Killed, One Badly Hurt in Solo Car Crash on I-15

Share This Article:

A young Riverside County man was killed early Tuesday and another was badly injured in a solo car crash on Interstate 15 in the northern reaches of the San Diego area.

The driver and passenger, both 21, were in a northbound Lexus ES 350 that veered out of control at high speed and veered off the freeway south of Gopher Canyon Road in the Hidden Meadows area shortly after 12:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The sedan traveled across a dirt-and-asphalt center median, went up a brushy embankment and struck a wire guardrail at the top of the slope, CHP public-affairs Officer Mark Latulippe said. It then overturned and rolled repeatedly side-over-side back down the hill, ejecting the driver.

Medics took the two men to Palomar Medical Center, where the driver, a San Jacinto resident, was pronounced dead. His companion, who lives in Perris, was admitted for treatment of severe injuries.

Neither man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

Intoxication may have played a role in the accident, the CHP spokesman said.

— City News Service

