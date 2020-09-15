Javier Solis Flores, 19, Identified as Inmate Who Died in Jail Homicide

Share This Article:

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 19-year-old man who died from a head injury two days after he was found unconscious inside his cell at the South Bay Detention Facility in Chula Vista.

Deputies found Javier Solis Flores gravely injured about 4:20 p.m. last Wednesday inside his cell at the jail on Third Avenue and H Street, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Deputies and jail medical staffers began life-saving measures until Chula Vista Fire Department paramedics arrived and took the injured man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Friday, the lieutenant said.

An autopsy Monday determined Flores died by homicide from blunt force trauma to the head, Seiver said.

Homicide investigators began investigating the incident immediately because of the severity of his injuries, Seiver said. Authorities have not disclosed whether they have identified a suspect in the slaying.

Flores, a Spring Valley resident, had been in custody since March 12 on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted robbery, shooting at a person from a vehicle and conspiracy to commit a crime.

— City News Service

