Homeless Man Found Shot to Death on Sand in Ocean Beach

An apparently homeless man was shot to death early Tuesday morning on the sand near Lifeguard Tower 2 in Ocean Beach.

Police responded just after 1 a.m. to a report of a shooting near 1900 Abbott Street. Officers found an unconscious man in his 50s or 60s who had sustained at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

The officers began life-saving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

San Diego Police Lt. Andra Brown said several witnesses reported hearing gunshots. The witnesses said the man is homeless and frequents the Ocean Beach area.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation and no suspect description was immediately available.

