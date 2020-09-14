Brother of Ex-Chabad of Poway Rabbi Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion Involving Synagogue

Share This Article:

The brother of ex-Chabad of Poway rabbi Yisroel Goldstein pleaded guilty Monday to federal tax evasion charges for his role in a scheme with his sibling.

It involved concealing more than $700,000 in earnings by Mendel Goldstein, of Brooklyn, from the Internal Revenue Service.

In his plea, he admitted in San Diego federal court to depositing money earned through his freelance videography business into Chabad bank accounts.

The rabbi then funneled the funds back to his brother through checks signed to fictitious people such as “Mr. Green,” “Mr. Gold” or “Mr. Fish,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The scheme began in 2012, with an agreement that Yisroel Goldstein, 58, would keep 10% of the deposited income as a fee, prosecutors said.

Mendel Goldstein, who saved about $155,881 in taxes through the scam, is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14.

The charges carry a maximum possible penalty of five years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“People who cheat on their taxes are cheating all honest taxpayers,” said U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer. “We will not tolerate the exploitation of non-profit and religious organizations to line the perpetrators’ pockets at society’s expense.”

Yisroel Goldstein and two others suffered wounds in the April 27, 2019, shooting at Chabad of Poway that killed congregant Lori Gilbert Kaye.

The alleged shooter, nursing student John T. Earnest, 21, remains in custody on state and federal charges. They include allegations that the attack was a hate crime.

Prosecutors say the rabbi already was under investigation prior to the shooting for a number of fraud schemes.

They include one in which he funneled supposedly charitable donations made to the synagogue back to donors. Similar to the agreement with his brother, Goldstein kept about 10% of the donations and sent the remainder back to the donors, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that once he discovered he was under investigation, he alerted his brother and advised him to hide the tax evasion by filing delinquent tax returns.

The rabbi pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy charges in July along with five co-defendants. Prosecutors say he has agreed to cooperate against others potentially involved in his crimes.

Suzanne Turner, Special Agent in Charge of FBI’s San Diego Field Office, said, “This investigation uncovered a conspiracy of crimes involving fraud, deception and evasion that used the cloak of a tax-exempt religious organization, the Chabad of Poway, for personal financial benefit.”

– City News Service

