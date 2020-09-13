Share This Article:

Deputies sought a man and woman Sunday after the man allegedly rammed and disabled a patrol car while fleeing the scene of a theft at a 7-Eleven.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The incident happened at 2:10 p.m., then someone departed the store and began following the suspect, according to Lt. William Amavisca of the sheriff’s department.

Deputies, notified of the theft, caught up to the suspect, who then hit a deputy’s vehicle on East Vista Way, leaving it damaged, Amavisca said. No injuries were reported.

Deputies found the suspects’ car abandoned, and determined it had been stolen, the lieutenant said. The driver and his female passenger apparently fled on foot.

A deputy also recognized the man had a felony arrest warrant, Amavisca said.

– City News Service

Deputies Seek Theft Suspects After Driver Rams Patrol Vehicle, Flees Scene was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: