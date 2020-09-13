24-Year-Old Man Hit in Drive-By Gang Shooting in Mountain View

Posted by on in | 38 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
A San Diego Police Department patch
A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

A 24-year-old man is Sunday recovering after being shot white attending a party in the Mountain View neighborhood.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The victim was at the party in the 200 block of Southlook Avenue when a car, driven by a female suspect with a male suspect in the passenger seat, pulled up out front just before 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

“The male suspect fired one round at the victim and struck him in the lower abdomen,” said officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. “The victim’s mother drove the victim away from the scene and then called the police.”

He was taken to a local hospital with non-critical injuries.

The department’s gang squad is now investigating.

— City News Service

24-Year-Old Man Hit in Drive-By Gang Shooting in Mountain View was last modified: September 13th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss