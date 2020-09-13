24-Year-Old Man Hit in Drive-By Gang Shooting in Mountain View

Share This Article:

A 24-year-old man is Sunday recovering after being shot white attending a party in the Mountain View neighborhood.

The victim was at the party in the 200 block of Southlook Avenue when a car, driven by a female suspect with a male suspect in the passenger seat, pulled up out front just before 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

“The male suspect fired one round at the victim and struck him in the lower abdomen,” said officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. “The victim’s mother drove the victim away from the scene and then called the police.”

He was taken to a local hospital with non-critical injuries.

The department’s gang squad is now investigating.

— City News Service

