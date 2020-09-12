Police Investigate Probable Shooting Death on 16th Street in National City

Share This Article:

A person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound died on a National City street early Saturday.

National City police Lt. Chris Sullivan said the authorities were called to the 2100 block of East 16th Street at 2:56 a.m. where they found one person down.

Bystanders performed lifesaving measures, and paramedics took over, but the individual died at the scene.

OnScene.TV reported that the victim, an 18-year-old male from San Diego, suffered a chest wound. Friends, the service said, found him after he left a party alone.

Sullivan acknowledged that the victim appeared to have been hit by gunfire, but said an investigation was underway to determine more information. He would not confirm the victim’s identity, pending further investigation.

The medical examiner arrived to assist police on scene. Officers blocked traffic on 16th from Prospect to Grove streets as the investigation continued.

– Staff reports

