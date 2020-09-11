October Hearing Set Regarding Sex Offender’s Proposed Release to Jacumba Hot Springs

Share This Article:

Officials next month will again consider the placement of an elderly convicted sex offender, this time at a supervised home in Jacumba Hot Springs.

Joseph Bocklett, 75, was convicted of three sexual offenses over a 19-year period. They involved victims between the ages of 4 and 9, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials classify Bocklett as a Sexually Violent Predator. The designation, for those convicted of sexually violent offenses who are diagnosed with a mental disorder – pedophilic disorder in Bocklett’s case – makes them likely to re-offend.

Following time in state prison, officials granted Bocklett conditional release to a supervised home, on Adams Drive in Pauma Valley. The Department of State Hospitals proposed the site earlier this year.

After a public hearing where the community expressed vocal opposition, San Diego County Superior Court Judge Howard Shore rejected the Pauma Valley home as an option. He ruled that it would bring Bocklett too close to areas frequented by families.

On Tuesday, officials proposed a new location, 45612 Old Highway 80. The court plans an Oct. 26 public hearing at the downtown San Diego courthouse to debate that site.

Public comments will be heard in person on Oct. 26, but members of the public have other options too. Through Sept. 23, they can write to sdsafe@sdsheriff.org or call 858-495-3619. They also may mail comments to SVP Release/SAFE Task Force, 9425 Chesapeake Drive, San Diego, 92123.

The comments will be forwarded to the Department of State Hospitals and the San Diego Superior Court before the court hearing.

– City News Service

