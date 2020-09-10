Evacuations Briefly Ordered as Riverbed Fire Threatened Homes in Santee

Share This Article:

A brush fire scorched about four open acres Thursday in the bed of the San Diego River near the Santee Lakes and forced residential evacuations before crews got the upper hand.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about noon amid heavy vegetation near the intersection of Carlton Oaks Drive and Carlton Hills Boulevard, north of Mission Gorge Road.

Deputies evacuated homes and closed traffic lanes in the immediate area as firefighters doused the flames by ground and aboard water-dropping helicopters.

Crews had the blaze under control by shortly after 3:30 p.m., San Diego Sheriff‘s Sgt. Mark Moreno said.

No structural damage or injuries were reported.

Updated at 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020

— City News Service

