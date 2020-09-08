Runoff from Tijuana River Closes Imperial Beach Shoreline

Share This Article:

San Diego County officials Tuesday extended a water contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough shoreline north to include the Imperial Beach shoreline due to sewage contamination.

Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary, and observations indicate contamination of ocean water now extends from the International Border north to the Imperial Beach shoreline, according to the county’s Department of Environmental Health.

Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until sampling results indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.

