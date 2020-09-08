Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Friend’s Killing at Oceanside Apartment

Share This Article:

A man who beat his friend to death at an Oceanside apartment last year pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of voluntary manslaughter, mayhem and false imprisonment.

Michael Charles Newton, 67, is slated to be sentenced to 15 years in state prison for the June 5, 2019 killing of 41-year-old Joshua Saiger. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 6.

Saiger’s body was found just before noon the following day in an apartment at 3229 Mission Cove Way, Oceanside Police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Prosecutors said the apartment was Newton’s, and Saiger had been staying with him.

Newton, who was previously charged with murder in the case, was arrested shortly after questioning from investigators.

Police and prosecutors did not disclose a motive for the slaying.

–City News Service

