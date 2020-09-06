‘Extreme’ Valley Fire Now 4,000 Acres, Burning 10 Structures and Threatening Power Link

Share This Article:

The Valley Fire in the Japatul Valley near Alpine burned 4,000 acres overnight with no containment and 10 structures destroyed, Cal Fire San Diego said Sunday.

The fire began at approximately 2:15 p.m. Saturday off Carveacre and Japatul roads and was described early on by Cal Fire officials as burning at a dangerous rate of spread and as a medium threat to structures.

Cal Fire reported that 335 firefighters were on the ground battling the fire and that structures were being threatened in the Carveacre and Lawson Valley, Wood Valley, Lyons Valley, Deer Valley and Sycuan Indian Reservation. Multiple firefighting aircraft have been deployed.

The Orange County Fire Authority on Saturday said it dispatched a “strike team” of five fire engines and two battalion chiefs to assist their southern colleagues, joining crews from the Cleveland National Forest and Cal Fire.

Cal Fire also reported that there was an threat to Sunrise Powerlink, which supplies a large portion of San Diego County’s electricity.

“Firefighters are working against extreme fire behavior with wind- driven runs and long-range spotting,” the agency said.

On Sunday morning, San Diego Gas & Electric reported power outages affecting 1,288 customers in the fire area.

Communities affected when the Valley Fire damaged the electric system were Dulzura, Potrero, Campo, Jamul, North Jamul, Lyons Valley and Barrett Lake. A total of 1,020 customers were affected and power was expected to be restored by 5 p.m.

The communities affected when weather damaged equipment were Dehesa, Alpine, Rancho Palo Verde, Harbison Canyon, Glen Oaks, West Alpine, Jamacha, West Jamul, Indian Springs, Lyons Valley, and Barrett Lake. A total of 268 customers in those areas were affected and SDG&E estimated power would be restored by 5 p.m. there as well.

The utility said it has crews staged at the site of the fire and will work to restore power once Cal Fire determines it is safe to enter the area.

At about 4 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire said the community of Carveacre Road was threatened and under evacuation orders. An hour later, an evacuation order was issued for all of Lawson Valley. The fire front was one-mile long, according to Southern California Air Operations.

The evacuation center at Joan McQueen Middle School in Alpine has been closed, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. About 10 families showed up at the center on Saturday, received supplies and left.

The evacuation center at Steele Canyon High School, 12440 Campo Road in Spring Valley, was still open Sunday. The evacuation center, which allows pets, was set up by the American Red Cross, which will supply water, snacks and other items.

A temporary evacuation point for large animals is the County Animal Services South Shelter at 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita. Contact county animal services at 619-236-2341. Residents who need help to evacuate animals from the brush fire can call the San Diego Humane Society at 619-299-7012

— City News Service

