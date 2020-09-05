Vehicles Impounded, Citations Issued, No DUI Arrests at San Marcos Checkpoint

Share This Article:

Three vehicles were impounded and 20 citations issued Saturday morning at a DUI checkpoint in San Marcos, but none were for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The checkpoint was located in the 100 block of West Mission Road and 220 vehicles passed through with 20 sent for a secondary evaluation, according to Deputy David J. Arnold Sr. of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

One driver was evaluated for DUI and three vehicles were impounded because the driver was unlicensed, had their license suspended or the vehicle had an expired or fraudulent registration, Arnold said.

Another 20 drivers received citations for being unlicensed drivers, driving on a suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance or being a registered owner allowing an unlicensed drier to drive their vehicle, Arnold said.

–City News Service

