Share This Article:

A motorist was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol at a sobriety checkpoint, police said Saturday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The checkpoint was conducted by Chula Vista Police Department officers on North Fourth Avenue from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, according to Officer Oscar Miranda of the CVPD.

Of 1,203 vehicles that traveled through the checkpoint, 748 vehicles were screened and eight drivers received field sobriety tests, Miranda said.

Unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued to 17 drivers and four vehicles were impounded, the officer said.

–City News Service

Driver Arrested for Alleged DUI at Chula Vista Sobriety Checkpoint was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: