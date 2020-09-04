Pickup Driver Killed in Rollover Crash in Borrego Springs

Share This Article:

Authorities said Friday that intoxication is a suspected factor in a crash that killed a man whose pickup truck veered off a road, struck a signpost and rolled over in Borrego Springs.

The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. Thursday on Borrego Springs Road near state Route 78, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

The 52-year-old driver was southbound in a 2006 Ford F-150 when the pickup veered across the northbound lanes and off the eastern edge of the road, Garrow said. The truck then struck a signpost and overturned.

Garrow said intoxication was a suspected factor in the crash.

The driver, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

Updated at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 4, 2020

— City News Service

