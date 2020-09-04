DUI Checkpoints Planned in Chula Vista and San Marcos on Friday Night

Share This Article:

Law enforcement authorities announced plans to set up DUI and license checkpoints in Chula Vista and San Marcos on Friday night.

The checkpoints are part of maximum enforcement efforts across California during the long Labor Day weekend.

Chula Vista Police announced that a checkpoint would be operating from 7 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. on Saturday.

“The deterrent effect of high-visibility enforcement using both DUI checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols has proven to lower the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol- or drug-impaired crashes,” the South Bay department said.

In San Marcos, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department will set up a checkpoint between the hours of 8 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. on Saturday.

In both cases, officers will be stopping drivers to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing.

Officials said the locations will be chosen based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests.

The sheriff’s department noted that San Marcos has a high number of alcohol-related traffic incidents. During the past three years, 227 DUI collisions have occurred in the North County city.

