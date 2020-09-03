Hit-and-Run Driver in SUV Injures Bicyclist Near School in Chula Vista

Share This Article:

Police Thursday were searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a bicyclist in Chula Vista.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East J Street, east of Hilltop Middle School, Chula Vista Police Officert Brian Carter said.

A cyclist was riding on East J Street when he was struck by an SUV, a 2017-20 white Honda CRV, Carter said. The victim, about whom no details were immediately available, suffered injuries to his arm and back.

The SUV driver didn’t stop and was last seen heading eastbound on East J Street, Carter said, adding that the vehicle will have a missing passenger-side mirror.

No description of the driver was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call 619-691-5151.

— City News Service

