Share This Article:

An attempted bank robbery in Ocean Beach bank prompted a brief police standoff that ended with the suspected perpetrator’s arrest Thursday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The would-be robber entered the Chase Bank branch office in the 1800 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard about 11:50 a.m., approached a teller and demanded cash, according to San Diego Police. The employee led the man to a vault while a witness made an emergency call to report the in-progress crime.

Patrol personnel arrived to find the suspect still inside the bank along with several employees, Sgt. Matt Botkin said.

As officers took up positions around the building and blocked off nearby traffic lanes, the suspect walked outside and went back into the bank several times.

At about 12:10 p.m., the man walked out a side door and surrendered without further incident. His name was not immediately available.

— City News Service

Attempted Bank Robbery in Ocean Beach Ends in Standoff and Suspect’s Arrest was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: