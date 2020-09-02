Pedestrian Hit, Injured by SUV Crossing Mountain View Street

Share This Article:

A 62-year-old pedestrian suffered a fractured right knee when he was struck by an SUV while illegally crossing a Mountain View street, police said Wednesday.

The crash happened shortly after 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South 45th Street and Imperial Avenue, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

The man was walking eastbound along the sidewalk of Imperial Avenue, near 45th Street, when he entered the intersection facing a red light and was struck by a Nissan Rogue SUV that was making a left turn onto 45th Street, Buttle said.

The man was taken to UCSD Medical Center for treatment of an open fracture to his right knee, the officer said. The 53-year-old woman driving the Nissan was not injured and remained at the scene to cooperate with officers.

— City News Service

