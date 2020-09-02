Share This Article:

An 81-year-old man who was struck by a car in Imperial Beach was hospitalized Wednesday with head and other injuries.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Deputies dispatched to 13th Street, just south of Imperial Beach Boulevard, around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday found the man injured, but conscious, San Diego Sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Posada Jr. said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious, but an update on his condition was not immediately available.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The vehicle, a 2018 Honda Civic, was impounded pending the outcome of the crash investigation, Posada said.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, he said.

–City News Service

Man, 81, Struck, Seriously Injured By Vehicle in Imperial Beach was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: