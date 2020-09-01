Two Plead Not Guilty to Murder in 2019 Escondido Gang-Related Stabbing

Share This Article:

Two men accused in the gang-related stabbing death of a 19-year-old man in Escondido pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges.

Alvaro Antonio Carrillo, 20, and Osiel Junior Reyes, 30, are charged with one count each of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and assault likely to cause great bodily injury in the Jan. 15, 2019, death of Alfredo Manzano.

Carrillo also faces an allegation of using a knife in the killing, while both defendants face allegations of committing the killing for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

Manzano was stabbed in the chest near Washington Avenue and Ash Street. He was taken to a hospital. where he died a short time later.

Reyes is also charged with attempted murder in a separate incident, according to the criminal complaint, which indicates he has a prior manslaughter conviction.

Reyes and a co-defendant, 22-year-old Omar Ortiz, are accused of trying to kill a man on May 30, 2019. Details on that case were not immediately available, but the complaint alleges it was committed to benefit a gang.

All three defendants are due back in court Sept. 8.

— City News Service

