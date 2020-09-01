Sheriff Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Solana Beach Man with Dementia

Share This Article:

A Solana Beach man in his late 70s diagnosed with dementia was reported missing Monday.

Uldarrico Baquero was last seen near his home in the 600 block of Nardo Avenue about 9 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Baquero is Hispanic, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark green jacket and gray shorts, the department said.

Anyone with information on Baquero’s whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.

— City News Service

