Share This Article:

An 18-year-old suspect accused of gunning down a marijuana delivery driver in Southcrest more than seven months ago pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and robbery charges.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Raheem Malik Meals is accused in the death of 20-year-old Ismail Abouabid, who was found mortally wounded behind the wheel of a parked vehicle on Jan. 15. Patrol officers responding to a report of a possible traffic accident in the 4000 block of Boston Avenue shortly before noon that day found Abouabid in the vehicle, bleeding from the head, according to San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs.

Abouabid, who had recently relocated to San Diego from Erie, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputy District Attorney Kerry Conway alleged the slaying stemmed from a marijuana purchase arranged by Meals, who robbed and shot the marijuana delivery driver in the head.

The prosecutor said that about two weeks prior to Abouabid’s killing, Meals allegedly robbed and shot at another person.

Witnesses told investigators three male teenagers had been with Abouabid just prior to his death and walked off toward a nearby park just before he was found.

Meals was arrested Aug. 21 in connection with the homicide. Police and prosecutors did not disclose how he was identified as a suspect, nor whether any other suspects were being sought.

Meals is being held without bail. His next scheduled court date is a Jan. 11 preliminary hearing.

–City News Service

Man Pleads Not Guilty to Robbery-Murder of Marijuana Delivery Driver was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: