Injured Driver Struck, Killed by Another Vehicle After Crash on I-8 in Mission Valley

A driver who was injured in an earlier accident on Interstate 8 was struck and killed by another vehicle early Sunday on the freeway in Mission Valley.

The victim was driving a red Saturn that crashed into the center divider east of Mission Gorge Road then veered across the freeway and came to a stop.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and was then struck by a passing Mercedes, whose occupants stopped and called 911.

The accident was reported at 12:40 a.m. Authorities shut down the westbound freeway for several hours while the California Highway Patrol investigated the fatal accident..

