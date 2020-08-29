Deputies Investigate Deadly Shooting in Fallbrook

Share This Article:

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a deadly shooting Saturday in Fallbrook.

It happened shortly after noon in the 700 block of Convertible Lane, off of East Mission Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies closed the road to traffic while an investigation into the shooting continued.

The number of victims or whether any suspects were taken into custody wasn’t immediately known.

–City News Service

