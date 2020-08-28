Pepper Spray Used, 6 Arrested in Protest Outside San Diego Police Headquarters

Share This Article:

Officers appeared to pepper spray a small group of protesters and at least six people were arrested Friday during San Diego demonstrations against police brutality and the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Peaceful Protest San Diego encouraged supporters on Instagram to come out at 5 p.m. and “stand up and fight back” in “solidarity with Kenosha.”

The protest was planned outside the San Diego Police Department‘s headquarters, prompting authorities to shut down Broadway and E Street between 14th and 15th streets, on the north and south sides of the headquarters, a police sergeant said.

In video from the scene, officers appear to pepper spray a small group of protesters.

“At several points along their route, demonstrators came face to face with lines of police officers in the street. In one instance, a small group stood in front of a line of officers and raised their hands in the air,” NBC7 reported from the scene.

“Moments later, an officer sprayed what appeared to be pepper spray at the group and some dispersed.”

The video also appears to show a protester raise his hands in front of officers shortly after the group was pepper sprayed, then multiple officers chase him, tackle him and detain him.

The demonstration moved from the headquarters toward downtown, and police claim a person “sprayed a chemical irritant spray at a line of officers.”

Four people were arrested, the department reported.

One for alleged “battery on an officer and resisting arrest with violence.” The other three were arrested for alleged resisting and obstructing officers, the department said.

Two others were arrested later in the evening for allegedly pointing lasers at officers, the department said.

— City News Service

