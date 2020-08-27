Woman Found Nude, Dead on Chula Vista Street

Share This Article:

A woman’s nude and lifeless body was found early Thursday on a South Bay street.

The discovery in the 200 block of Shasta Street in Chula Vista was reported about midnight, according to police.

The woman, a Chula Vista resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, Lt. Dan Peak said. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

It was unclear how the woman died and whether she might be the victim of homicide.

“At this time, the death is considered suspicious, and the cause of death remains unclear,” the lieutenant said in the late afternoon.

— City News Service

