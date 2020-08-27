Chula Vista Police Probe Death of Woman Whose Naked Body Was Lying in Street

A woman died Thursday morning after being found lying naked on a Chula Vista street, police reported.
Chula Vista Police dispatchers received a call around 12:30 a.m. from a person reporting a woman down near the intersection of Second Avenue and Shasta Street, Sgt. Matt Smith said.
Officers and paramedics responded, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Smith said.
NBC7 reported the woman was naked when she was found and had suffered head trauma.
10News reported the woman was believed to be in her 20s.
No details about the circumstances leading up to her death were immediately available.
— City News Service
