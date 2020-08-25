Pedestrian Struck, Killed on University Avenue in Cherokee Point Neighborhood

Share This Article:

A 46-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in the Cherokee Point neighborhood, police reported Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly before 7:40 p.m. Monday on University Avenue between 36th and 37th streets, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

A 52-year-old woman was driving a 2007 Nissan Maxima sedan eastbound when she struck a 46-year-old man who was crossing University Avenue outside a crosswalk, Buttle said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

The Nissan driver remained at the scene and intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Buttle said.

— City News Service

