Parolee Arrested in Fatal El Cajon Shooting

A parolee wanted on suspicion of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s adult son last week was arrested Monday following a standoff outside a hotel near Grossmont High School.

George Louis Garcia, 42, was taken into custody in the 9500 block of Murray Drive in La Mesa shortly after noon in connection with the death of 21- year-old Fabian Cerda of San Diego, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

Garcia allegedly shot Cerda during a confrontation in front of an apartment complex in the 1500 block of East Main Street in El Cajon about 1:30 a.m. last Tuesday. The victim died in an ambulance en route to a hospital.

“The nature of the argument and circumstances (of the shooting) are still under investigation,” ECPD Lt. Kevin MacArthur said.

Monday morning, detectives searching for the suspect found him in a car in a parking lot at Best Western Plus La Mesa hotel. Garcia initially refused to exit the vehicle and give himself up, but eventually tossed two guns out and then surrendered.

Garcia was expected to be booked into county jail on suspicion of murder.

— City News Service

