Share This Article:

A motorcyclist died Sunday after crashing into a connector ramp from northbound Interstate 805 to westbound State Route 52, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

At about 2 p.m., the driver of a motorcycle went over the freeway connector ramp, landing on the shoulder of SR-52 under the I-805 bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Caltrans San Diego reported at about 3 p.m. that the right lanes of westbound SR-52 were blocked to traffic because of the collision.

— City News Service

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on I-805 and SR-52 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: