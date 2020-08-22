Six Suspects Arrested at DUI Checkpoint in East Village

Share This Article:

Six drivers were arrested overnight on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at a checkpoint in the East Village, police said Saturday.

The checkpoint was conducted in the 1400 block of G Street starting at 10:49 p.m. Friday and ending at 2 a.m. Saturday, according to Officer John Perdue of the San Diego Police Department.

Of 1,953 vehicles passing through the checkpoint, 347 vehicles were screened and 10 drivers were evaluated, Perdue said. Six DUI alcohol suspects were arrested in or near the checkpoint.

One driver was issued a citation and six vehicles were impounded.

Police will conduct another checkpoint or DUI saturation patrol Wednesday, Perdue said.

–City News Service

