Neighbor Helps Save Woman from Burning House in Lakeside

A neighbor helped a 76-year-old woman to safety from a house fire Saturday, authorities said.

At 10:31 a.m., San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a residential structure fire in the 11400 block of Pinehurst Drive, according to Sgt. Greg Hampton.

No other structures were threatened and the fire was extinguished shortly after deputies and fire personnel arrived, Hampton said.

The woman suffered from minor burns and smoke inhalation and paramedics took her to UC San Diego Medical Center, the sergeant said.

Sheriff’s bomb and arson detectives responded to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

–City News Service

