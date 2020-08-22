Share This Article:

A man died after he was believed to have been in a fight in the parking lot at Pala Casino Spa & Resort, San Diego County Sheriff’s officials said Saturday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The man was taken by ambulance from the 4700 block of State Route 76 to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:50 a.m. Friday.

On further investigation, the victim was believed to have been in a fight with another man in the parking lot of the casino at about 6:30 a.m., according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit. The victim apparently left the scene and deputies found him about six miles west of the casino.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service

Man Dies After Fight in Pala Casino Parking Lot was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: