Big Rig Slams Into Parked Car on I-8 Near Pine Valley

A big rig crashed into a stalled car Saturday on Interstate 8 near Pine Valley, causing both vehicles to be destroyed in the resulting fire, authorities said.

The collision happened at 5:52 a.m. Saturday on I-8 west near Kitchen Creek Road when the big rig collided into a car parked on the freeway shoulder, according to a California Highway Patrol incident report.

The CHP said the contents of the big rig were smoldering.

“Will need to have it all removed,” the report stated. “Will need some kind of trash bin to haul it all away.”

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

–City News Service

