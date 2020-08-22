Share This Article:

A 25-year-old man staying at a hotel in downtown San Diego was robbed at gunpoint by two men, who forced their way into his room Saturday morning.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The man was staying at the Comfort Inn at 664 G St. when two men wearing black shirts forced their way into his room at 2:20 a.m, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was tied up and the suspects ransacked his room, then left, Heims said.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

— City News Service

25-Year-Old Man Robbed at Gunpoint in Room at Downtown Hotel was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: