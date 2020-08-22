25-Year-Old Man Robbed at Gunpoint in Room at Downtown Hotel

San Diego Police cruiser
A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 25-year-old man staying at a hotel in downtown San Diego was robbed at gunpoint by two men, who forced their way into his room Saturday morning.

The man was staying at the Comfort Inn at 664 G St. when two men wearing black shirts forced their way into his room at 2:20 a.m, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was tied up and the suspects ransacked his room, then left, Heims said.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

— City News Service

