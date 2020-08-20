Fiery Crash Involving Motorcycle, 3 Other Vehicles Closes I-8 in Mission Valley

Share This Article:

A vehicle caught fire and a motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley.

The crash occurred between Mission Center Road and Texas Street about 10:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers arrived on scene and located a motorcycle and its rider down in the center divider and a Mazda CX5 on fire in the slow lane and at least two other vehicles involved in the crash, the CHP said.

The driver of the Mazda told officers a crash occurred in front of her and she attempted to swerve to avoid the accident and something became stuck under her car and ignited.

At least one person sustained minor to moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital, the CHP said. It was unclear if the injured person was the motorcyclist or another person involved in the crash.

The right four lanes of the freeway just east of Mission Center Road were closed until further notice, according to Caltrans.

— City News Service

