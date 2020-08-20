Share This Article:

Authorities Thursday released the name of a 23-year-old woman found shot to death two weeks ago in an overgrown open area near the Otay River.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

A passer-by found the body of Christina Garcia in a brushy field behind a Smart & Final store in the 3100 block of Main Street in Chula Vista about 6:30 a.m. Aug. 5, according to Chula Vista Police.

Who killed Garcia and what prompted the slaying remain unanswered questions.

“Currently, the circumstances of the case and (a) possible motive for the homicide remain uncertain,” Lt. Dan Peak said Thursday afternoon.

–– City News Service

Chula Vista Police Identify Woman Shot to Death Near Otay River was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: