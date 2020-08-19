Sleeping Man in Parked Car Seriously Injured in Alleged DUI Crash

Share This Article:

A suspected DUI driver was arrested Wednesday after crashing into a parked vehicle in the Mission Bay area, seriously injuring a 58- year-old man who was sleeping inside, police said.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on East Mission Bay Drive between Clairemont Drive and SeaWorld Drive, San Diego Police Officer Scott Lockwood said.

A 21-year-old man was driving on East Mission Bay Drive when he lost control of the vehicle and it struck a parked vehicle on the east curb, Lockwood said. The impact caused that vehicle to lurch forward into a third vehicle.

The man who was sleeping inside the second vehicle was taken to Scripps La Jolla hospital for treatment of a severe brain bleed, the officer said. An update on the victim’s status was not immediately available.

A person who was sleeping in the third vehicle was uninjured in the crash, Lockwood said. The 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, but his name was not immediately available.

–City News Service

