Share This Article:

Two people, including a transit worker, suffered minor injuries Tuesday in a solo bus accident on a South Bay street.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The Metropolitan Transit System vehicle was headed east on East Palomar Street in Chula Vista about 6:45 a.m. when the driver lost control of it for unknown reasons, sending it crashing into four parked cars near Josselyn Avenue, according to police.

The bus driver and a passenger were treated for superficial injuries, Lt. John English said. The MTS employee was not cited over the accident, the cause of which was not immediately clear, the lieutenant said.

–City News Service

Two Injured in South Bay Bus Crash was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: