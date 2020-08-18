Share This Article:

A crash involving a tow truck, a police SUV and two other vehicles on Interstate 8 in El Cajon Tuesday sent one driver to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. on westbound I-8, west of Mollison Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

A 47-year-old Chula Vista man was driving a Hino tow truck on the westbound freeway when traffic slowed and the vehicle rear-ended a Mazda 6 sedan driven by a 55-year-old El Cajon man, Garrow said.

The impact pushed the Mazda into the back of a Lexus RX 350 SUV and also caused the Mazda to sideswipe a marked El Cajon Police Department Ford Explorer, the officer said.

The Mazda driver was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Garrow said. The tow truck driver, the Lexus driver — a 78- year-old El Cajon man — and the ECPD officer — a 1 1/2-year veteran of the department — were all uninjured.

The crash blocked the right two lanes of the freeway for about 45 minutes.

–City News Service

1 Hurt in 4-Car Crash Involving Tow Truck and Police SUV on I-8 in El Cajon was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: