Tall Woman, Mid-20s, in Hoodie Robs Normal Heights US Bank Branch

A tall, thin woman in a black hooded sweatshirt robbed a Normal Heights bank Monday.

The thief, who appeared to be in her mid-20s, approached a service counter at the US Bank branch office in the 3500 block of El Cajon Boulevard and handed a teller a demand note shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

After the employee gave her an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber walked out of the bank and fled in an unknown direction, said Officer Tony Martinez.

— City News Service

