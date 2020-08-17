Police Searching for Man Who Robbed Mission Valley Shell, Fled in Stolen Car

Share This Article:

A man used a demand note to rob a Mission Valley gas station Monday morning and made his getaway in a stolen car, police said.

The robbery happened around 6:15 a.m. at the Shell gas station at 5465 Mission Center Road, just south of Friars Road, San Diego police Sgt. Allan Butchart said.

The suspect entered the convenience store at the gas station and handed a note to the clerk demanding money, Butchart said. The clerk complied, handing over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the thief fled in a green Honda Accord.

The Honda, which was reported stolen, was found unoccupied nearby a short time later, the sergeant said.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 Latino with a thin build. He was wearing a black mask, a black baseball hat with white lettering, a black Puma sweatshirt with a white design on the sleeves and white canvas athletic shoes.

–City News Service

