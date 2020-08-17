Martin Alvarez, 33, Questioned in Fatal Stabbing at Pacific Beach Restroom

Share This Article:

A suspect was behind bars Monday in connection with a fatal weekend stabbing in an oceanfront public restroom in Pacific Beach.

The deadly assault in the 700 block of Grand Avenue was reported about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took the 39-year-old victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Lt. Andra Brown. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Witnesses reported seeing a man fleeing on a bicycle following the stabbing, Brown said. Officers found the suspect, later identified as Martin Alvarez, 33, nearby and took him into custody for questioning.

Alvarez was booked into San Diego Central Jail early Monday morning on suspicion of murder.

The motive for the slaying was unclear.

“It is unknown if the victim and suspect were acquainted,” Brown said.

— City News Service

