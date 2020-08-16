A man was shot in the chest Sunday in the East Village neighborhood, police said.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
At 2:11 a.m., a 31-year-old man was shot in the 500 block of 7th Avenue, according to Officer S. Foster of the San Diego Police Department.
The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not expected to be life-threatening, Foster said. No description of the shooter was provided.
Central Division officers were investigating the shooting.
–City News Service
Man Wounded in East Village Shooting was last modified: August 16th, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: